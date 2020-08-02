-
-
Nick Taylor shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
Nick Taylor hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Brendon Todd, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 11 under; Matthew Fitzpatrick and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 10 under; and Rickie Fowler and Jason Day are tied for 8th at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the 196-yard par-3 fourth green, Taylor suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 4-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 1 over for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Taylor hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Taylor at 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Taylor had a 96 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.