Michael Thompson shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Michael Thompson hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Thompson finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Thompson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
After a 289 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Thompson chipped his third shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Thompson to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 12th, Thompson's 142 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thompson to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Thompson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Thompson to 2 under for the round.
Thompson got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Thompson to 1 under for the round.
