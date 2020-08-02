-
-
Max Homa finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Max Homa birdies No. 3 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa makes birdie on the par-5 3rd hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Max Homa hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Homa finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Rickie Fowler are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Homa chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Homa to 1 under for the round.
On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Homa hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Homa to 1 under for the round.
After a tee shot onto the 171-yard par-3 green eighth, Homa suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.