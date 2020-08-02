Matthew Wolff hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at even for the tournament. Wolff finished his round tied for 49th at even par; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Byeong Hun An are tied for 5th at 10 under.

After a 291 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Wolff chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wolff to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Wolff had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Wolff's 128 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wolff to even-par for the round.

After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Wolff suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Wolff at 1 over for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th, Wolff had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Wolff to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Wolff had a 180 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wolff to 2 over for the round.