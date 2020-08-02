-
Matthew Fitzpatrick shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
August 02, 2020
Highlights
Matthew Fitzpatrick birdies No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matthew Fitzpatrick makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Matthew Fitzpatrick hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Fitzpatrick finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under with Jason Day, Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; and Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Fitzpatrick had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fitzpatrick to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Fitzpatrick's 169 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
At the 406-yard par-4 12th, Fitzpatrick reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Fitzpatrick at 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Fitzpatrick had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Fitzpatrick to 4 under for the round.
At the 505-yard par-4 17th, Fitzpatrick got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Fitzpatrick to 2 under for the round.
