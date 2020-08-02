-
Matt Wallace putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Wallace makes birdie on No. 17 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Wallace makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Wallace hit 8 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Wallace finished his round tied for 62nd at 3 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, Matt Wallace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Wallace to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Wallace hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Wallace's 131 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the native area on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Wallace had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 17th, Wallace's 186 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
