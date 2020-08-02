-
Matt Kuchar shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his round tied for 23rd at 5 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Daniel Berger, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Day, Louis Oosthuizen, and Chez Reavie are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Kuchar had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kuchar to 1 over for the round.
On the par-5 third, Kuchar's approach shot set himself up for the eagle on the hole. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Kuchar hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kuchar to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kuchar had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Kuchar to 4 under for the round.
