Matt Jones putts well but delivers a 1-over 71 final round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Jones sinks a 30-foot birdie on No. 11 in Round 2 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the second round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Matt Jones makes a 30-foot birdie putt on the par-3 11th hole.
Matt Jones hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Jones finished his round tied for 59th at 3 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the 434-yard par-4 first, Matt Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Matt Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Jones reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even for the round.
Jones hit his tee shot 298 yards to the fairway bunker on the 406-yard par-4 12th. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Jones to 1 over for the round.
Jones got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to even-par for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Jones had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jones to 1 over for the round.
