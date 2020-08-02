-
Marc Leishman shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Marc Leishman makes birdie on No. 4 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Marc Leishman makes birdie on the par-3 4th hole.
Marc Leishman hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Leishman finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to even for the round.
After a 313 yard drive on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Leishman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Leishman to 1 over for the round.
On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Leishman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Leishman to even-par for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Leishman had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Leishman to 2 over for the round.
Leishman got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Leishman to 3 over for the round.
