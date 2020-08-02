-
-
Mackenzie Hughes shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Mackenzie Hughes birdies No. 9 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Mackenzie Hughes makes a 18-foot birdie putt on the par-4 9th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Mackenzie Hughes hit 11 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Hughes finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 10 under.
Hughes hit his tee at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, setting himself up for a long 32-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hughes reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
Hughes got a bogey on the 465-yard par-4 10th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Hughes had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hughes to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Hughes had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hughes to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.