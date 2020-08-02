In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Lucas Herbert hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Herbert finished his round tied for 51st at even par Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Lucas Herbert's 116 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Lucas Herbert to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Herbert had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Herbert chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Herbert chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

Herbert got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Herbert to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 seventh, Herbert's 156 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herbert to 2 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Herbert reached the green in 3 and sunk a 28-inch putt for birdie. This moved Herbert to 3 under for the round.