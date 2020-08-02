  • Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Louis Oosthuizen sinks a 24-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.