Louis Oosthuizen putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Louis Oosthuizen sinks a 24-foot birdie on No. 18 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen makes a 24-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Louis Oosthuizen hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Oosthuizen finished his day tied for 6th at 9 under with Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; and Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 10 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Louis Oosthuizen hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Louis Oosthuizen to 1 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Oosthuizen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Oosthuizen to 2 under for the round.
