Kevin Streelman hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Streelman finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 5th at 10 under.

Kevin Streelman hit his tee shot 296 yards to the native area on the 434-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 4 and one-putting for a bogey. This moved Kevin Streelman to 1 over for the round.

After a 305 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Streelman chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Streelman to even for the round.

After a 309 yard drive on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Streelman chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Streelman's his chip went 13 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Streelman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Streelman hit a tee shot 179 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Streelman to even-par for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 16th, Streelman hit his 104 yard approach to 5 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Streelman to 1 under for the round.