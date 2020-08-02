Kevin Na hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Na finished his round tied for 34th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Tom Lewis are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right rough on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Kevin Na had a 106 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kevin Na to 1 under for the round.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Na had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Na to even for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Na reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Na at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Na's 152 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

Na got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Na to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Na had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Na's 91 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Na to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Na had a 173 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Na to 3 under for the round.