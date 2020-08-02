Kevin Kisner hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. Kisner finished his round tied for 21st at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Tom Lewis are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Kevin Kisner had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Kevin Kisner to 1 over for the round.

Kisner got a bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Kisner to 2 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Kisner hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Kisner had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 1 under for the round.

Kisner hit his tee at the green on the 239-yard par-3 14th, setting himself up for a long 46-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

On the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 28-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a 280 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Kisner chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.