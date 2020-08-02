Keegan Bradley hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Bradley finished his round tied for 52nd at 1 over; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Bradley had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to even for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Bradley went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his double bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bradley's 147 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

Bradley got a bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 2 over for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bradley to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

Bradley missed the green on his first shot on the 239-yard par-3 14th but had a chip in from 17 yards for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bradley had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Bradley hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th. This moved Bradley to 3 over for the round.