Justin Thomas shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
Highlights
Justin Thomas makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Justin Thomas hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Thomas finished his day in 1st at 13 under; Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the par-4 second, Thomas's 116 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 1 under for the round.
After a 324 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Thomas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Thomas chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Thomas hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 9-feet taking a par. This left Thomas to 3 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Thomas reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
Thomas got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Thomas to 3 under for the round.
After a 321 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 15th, Thomas chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 4 under for the round.
After a 343 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Thomas chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Thomas to 5 under for the round.
