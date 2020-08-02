In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jordan Spieth hit 8 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Spieth finished his round tied for 30th at 4 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 12 under; Daniel Berger, Brendon Todd, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 10 under.

On the par-4 second, Spieth's 108 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Spieth hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Spieth to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right rough on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Spieth had a 218 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

On his tee stroke on the 406-yard par-4 12th, Spieth went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his third onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Spieth to even for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Spieth reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to 1 under for the round.

Spieth got a double bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Spieth to 1 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Spieth reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Spieth to even-par for the round.