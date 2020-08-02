Jon Rahm hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Rahm finished his round tied for 53rd at 1 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Jon Rahm had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Jon Rahm to 1 over for the round.

After a 321 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Rahm chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to even for the round.

Rahm hit his tee shot 298 yards to the fairway bunker on the 485-yard par-4 fifth. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Rahm to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Rahm had a 112 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Rahm to 1 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Rahm reached the green in 2 and sunk a 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Rahm to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Rahm's 99 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 3 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Rahm chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Rahm to 4 under for the round.