  • Joel Dahmen shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

    The Takeaway

    Todd Maintains Lead, Mickelson’s Weekend Mood, Merritt Leads at the Barracuda Championship

    In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where Brendon Todd maintains the clubhouse lead, Byeong Hun An collected four consecutive birdies, Phil Mickelson’s mood moved him up the leaderboard, and at the Barracuda Championship, Troy Merritt jumps in front by 4 points.