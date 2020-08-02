-
Joel Dahmen shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Todd Maintains Lead, Mickelson’s Weekend Mood, Merritt Leads at the Barracuda Championship
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where Brendon Todd maintains the clubhouse lead, Byeong Hun An collected four consecutive birdies, Phil Mickelson’s mood moved him up the leaderboard, and at the Barracuda Championship, Troy Merritt jumps in front by 4 points.
Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 21st at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, Chez Reavie, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Dahmen had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Dahmen hit a tee shot 157 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
Dahmen got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Dahmen to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Dahmen had a 94 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.
After a 284 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Dahmen chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.
