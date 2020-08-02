In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Joaquin Niemann hit 10 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 1 over for the tournament. Niemann finished his round tied for 54th at 1 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After a 269 yard drive on the 434-yard par-4 first, Niemann chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Niemann to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 second, Niemann's 111 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to even-par for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, Niemann had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Niemann hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Niemann had a 168 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Niemann hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Niemann's 143 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Niemann had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Niemann reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 6 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 4 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Niemann hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.