Jazz Janewattananond hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Janewattananond finished his round tied for 61st at 3 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the 434-yard par-4 first, Janewattananond had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Janewattananond to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Janewattananond had a 118 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Janewattananond to even for the round.

After a 307 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Janewattananond chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Janewattananond missed a birdie attempt from 12-feet taking a par. This left Janewattananond to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Janewattananond reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Janewattananond hit a tee shot 158 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 8-foot putt for birdie. This moved Janewattananond to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Janewattananond's 160 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Janewattananond to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 239-yard par-3 14th green, Janewattananond suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Janewattananond at 3 under for the round.