Jason Kokrak finishes with Even-par 70 in final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Jason Kokrak birdies No. 14 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Kokrak makes birdie on the par-3 14th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Kokrak hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Kokrak finished his round tied for 43rd at 2 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 10 under.
On the par-4 first, Kokrak's 135 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Kokrak had a 151 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kokrak to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Kokrak reached the green in 3 and sunk a 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kokrak to even-par for the round.
