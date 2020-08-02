In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Jason Day hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Day finished his round tied for 7th at 9 under; Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 12 under; Matthew Fitzpatrick and Chez Reavie are tied for 3rd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger and Tom Lewis are tied for 5th at 10 under.

At the 434-yard par-4 first, Day's tee shot went 287 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 123 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 401-yard par-4 second, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 8 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Day hit a tee shot 199 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Day's 145 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Day had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

After a 296 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Day chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

Day got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Day to 3 under for the round.