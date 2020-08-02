-
J.T. Poston shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
J.T. Poston makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, J.T. Poston makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
J.T. Poston hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Poston finished his round tied for 33rd at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Poston hit his 83 yard approach to 7 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Poston to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Poston hit a tee shot 152 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Poston had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Poston to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Poston reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poston to 2 under for the round.
