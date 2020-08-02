-
Ian Poulter putts well but delivers a 3-over 73 final round in the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Ian Poulter hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Poulter finished his round tied for 69th at 7 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Ian Poulter hit a tee shot 195 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ian Poulter to 1 under for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Poulter had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Poulter to even for the round.
Poulter got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Poulter to 3 over for the round.
