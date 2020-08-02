  • Hideki Matsuyama shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Hideki Matsuyama makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Hideki Matsuyama makes a 3-foot birdie putt on the par-5 16th hole.