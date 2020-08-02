Hideki Matsuyama hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Matsuyama finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 10 under.

After a drive to right intermediate rough on the par-5 third, Matsuyama hit his 269 yard approach to 3 feet, setting himself up for a eagle. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Matsuyama missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Matsuyama had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Matsuyama's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Matsuyama had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a tee shot onto the 162-yard par-3 green 11th, Matsuyama suffered from a tough three-putt for a bogey putting him at even-par for the round.

On the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Matsuyama reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Matsuyama to 1 under for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Matsuyama chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Matsuyama to 2 under for the round.