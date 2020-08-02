-
-
Henrik Stenson shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Henrik Stenson’s putt on the 11th hole in the final round of the 2020 WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Henrik Stenson hits his putt on the par-3 11th hole
Henrik Stenson hit 12 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Stenson finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Justin Thomas and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Byeong Hun An, Rickie Fowler, and Daniel Berger are tied for 4th at 10 under.
Stenson hit his tee at the green on the 162-yard par-3 11th, setting himself up for a long 33-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Stenson to 1 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Stenson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.
On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Stenson had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Stenson to 1 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.