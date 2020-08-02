-
Haotong Li shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Haotong Li hit 9 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 10 over for the tournament. Li finished his round tied for 75th at 10 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Li had a 125 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Li to 1 under for the round.
At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Li hit a tee shot 193 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Li to 1 under for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh, Li had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Li to even for the round.
On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Li's his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Li's his chip went 21 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.
After a 290 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Li chipped his third shot to 10 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Li to 4 over for the round.
