Graeme McDowell comes back from a rocky start in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Graeme McDowell birdies No. 14 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Graeme McDowell makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and rebounded from a poor front to deliver a strong finish. McDowell finished his round tied for 36th at 3 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Daniel Berger, and Byeong Hun An are tied for 5th at 10 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Graeme McDowell had a 213 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Graeme McDowell to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, McDowell's 165 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to even for the round.
After a 268 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved McDowell to 2 under for the round.
After a 259 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, McDowell chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.
