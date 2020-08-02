  • Graeme McDowell comes back from a rocky start in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Graeme McDowell makes a 14-foot birdie putt on the par-3 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Graeme McDowell birdies No. 14 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

