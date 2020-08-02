-
Gary Woodland shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Gary Woodland birdies No. 15 in Round 3 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the third round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Gary Woodland makes birdie on the par-4 15th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Gary Woodland hit 8 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 over for the tournament. Woodland finished his round tied for 57th at 2 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
Woodland got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Woodland to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Woodland reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to even-par for the round.
On the 485-yard par-4 fifth hole, Woodland reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Woodland hit his next to the left rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 445-yard par-4 sixth. This moved Woodland to even for the round.
On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Woodland hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left Woodland to even-par for the round.
On the par-4 10th, Woodland's 157 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Woodland to 1 under for the round.
