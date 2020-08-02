-
-
Erik van Rooyen shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Erik van Rooyen birdies No. 18 in Round 1 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the opening round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Erik van Rooyen makes a 9-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Erik van Rooyen hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Van Rooyen finished his round tied for 17th at 6 under; Brendon Todd and Rickie Fowler are tied for 1st at 12 under; Byeong Hun An, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 3rd at 10 under; and Daniel Berger, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Jason Day, Louis Oosthuizen, and Chez Reavie are tied for 7th at 8 under.
On the 401-yard par-4 second hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, van Rooyen had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
At the 482-yard par-4 seventh, van Rooyen got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved van Rooyen to 1 under for the round.
At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, van Rooyen hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, van Rooyen had a 142 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 3 under for the round.
On the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, van Rooyen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved van Rooyen to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.