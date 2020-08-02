In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Dustin Johnson hit 7 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round tied for 10th at 8 under; Brooks Koepka is in 1st at 12 under; Daniel Berger, Brendon Todd, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 10 under.

Dustin Johnson got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Dustin Johnson to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Johnson's 118 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Johnson chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Johnson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Johnson had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, Johnson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Johnson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.

Johnson got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Johnson to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Johnson's 112 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.