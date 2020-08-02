In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Danny Willett hit 6 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 7 over for the tournament. Willett finished his round tied for 69th at 7 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

Willett got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Willett reached the green in 3 and sunk a 32-inch putt for birdie. This moved Willett to even-par for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Willett's tee shot went 179 yards to the left intermediate rough, his second shot went 21 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Willett's tee shot went 297 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 101 yards to the left side of the fairway, and his approach went 105 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Willett to 2 over for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Willett had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Willett to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 17th, Willett's 211 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Willett to 4 over for the round.