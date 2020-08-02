In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Daniel Berger hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Berger finished his round tied for 4th at 10 under with Brendon Todd, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Tom Lewis; Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 1st at 12 under; and Chez Reavie is in 3rd at 11 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Berger chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Berger to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Berger reached the green in 3 and sunk a 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Berger hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Berger at 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Berger's 134 yard approach to 12 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Berger hit a tee shot 162 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Berger to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Berger had a 176 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Berger to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Berger's 107 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.

On the par-5 16th, Berger's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Berger to 6 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Berger hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th. This moved Berger to 5 under for the round.