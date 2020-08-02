-
-
Corey Conners putts himself to an even-par final round of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Corey Conners makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Corey Conners hit 12 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Conners finished his round tied for 31st at 4 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Matthew Fitzpatrick, Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Corey Conners hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second. This moved Corey Conners to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 sixth, Conners's 142 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to even-par for the round.
After a 283 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Conners chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 1 under for the round.
Conners got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Conners to even for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.