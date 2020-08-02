Collin Morikawa hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Morikawa finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Rickie Fowler, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 401-yard par-4 second hole, Collin Morikawa had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Collin Morikawa to 1 under for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Morikawa hit a tee shot 196 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

On the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Morikawa's tee shot went 158 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Morikawa's 152 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 406-yard par-4 12th hole, Morikawa had a 101 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Morikawa to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Morikawa's 101 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Morikawa to 4 under for the round.