In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Christiaan Bezuidenhout hit 7 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Bezuidenhout finished his round tied for 20th at 6 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

Bezuidenhout hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 first. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

Bezuidenhout got a bogey on the 401-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right rough on the par-5 third, Bezuidenhout hit his 106 yard approach to 13 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Bezuidenhout's 147 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.

At the 472-yard par-4 13th, Bezuidenhout's tee shot went 278 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 166 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 32 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Bezuidenhout hit a tee shot 183 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to even for the round.

After a 281 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Bezuidenhout chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Bezuidenhout to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Bezuidenhout had a 204 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bezuidenhout to 2 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Bezuidenhout had a double bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting, moving Bezuidenhout to even-par for the round.