  • Chez Reavie shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Chez Reavie makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.