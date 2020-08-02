In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Chez Reavie hit 11 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Reavie finished his round tied for 6th at 9 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Brooks Koepka is in 2nd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 3rd at 10 under.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 21-inch putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Reavie hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 7-feet taking a par. This left Reavie to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 10th, Reavie's 152 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Reavie to 2 under for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Reavie hit a tee shot 155 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 3-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Reavie reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Reavie to 4 under for the round.

Reavie got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Reavie to 3 under for the round.

On the 453-yard par-4 18th, Reavie had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Reavie to 2 under for the round.