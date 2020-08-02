-
Cameron Smith putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Cameron Smith hit 7 of 14 fairways and 10 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Smith finished his round tied for 63rd at 3 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Cameron Smith's 215 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Smith to 1 under for the round.
Smith stuck his tee shot right next to the pin, setting himself up for a sub 1-foot birdie on the 171-yard par-3 eighth. This moved Smith to 2 under for the round.
At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Smith hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Smith to 3 under for the round.
Smith got a bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Smith to 2 under for the round.
