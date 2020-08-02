Cameron Champ hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Champ finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Brendon Todd, Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 1st at 11 under; Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, and Chez Reavie are tied for 6th at 10 under; and Webb Simpson, Xander Schauffele, Louis Oosthuizen, Shane Lowry, Dustin Johnson, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 9th at 8 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Champ had a 100 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 30-inch putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Champ's his chip went 11 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

At the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Champ got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 5 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Champ to even for the round.

On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 465-yard par-4 10th hole, Champ reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Champ's 79 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Champ reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Champ to 2 under for the round.

After a 316 yard drive on the 505-yard par-4 17th, Champ chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Champ to 1 under for the round.