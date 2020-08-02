In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, C.T. Pan hit 9 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Pan finished his round tied for 70th at 8 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

On the par-5 third, C.T. Pan's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved C.T. Pan to 1 under for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Pan hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 482-yard par-4 seventh. This moved Pan to 2 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 457-yard par-4 ninth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.

At the 162-yard par-3 11th, Pan hit a tee shot 156 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to 1 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, Pan hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Pan to even for the round.

On the par-4 15th, Pan's 87 yard approach to 8 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Pan to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Pan got on the green in 5 and one-putt for bogey, bringing Pan to even-par for the round.

On the 505-yard par-4 17th, Pan had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 1 over for the round.

Pan got a bogey on the 453-yard par-4 18th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Pan to 2 over for the round.