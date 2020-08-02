  • Byeong Hun An shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational

  • In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
    Highlights

    Byeong Hun An makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude

    In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.