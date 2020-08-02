Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry are tied for 6th at 9 under.

On his tee stroke on the 401-yard par-4 second, An went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to even for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, An hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing An to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, An missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left An to 2 over for the round.

At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 3 over for the round.

On the 406-yard par-4 12th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 5 over for the round.

At the 239-yard par-3 14th, An hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 over for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 over for the round.