-
-
Byeong Hun An shoots 3-over 73 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Byeong Hun An makes birdie on No. 16 in Round 4 at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Byeong Hun An makes birdie on the par-5 16th hole.
Byeong Hun An hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. An finished his day tied for 12th at 8 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On his tee stroke on the 401-yard par-4 second, An went into the fairway bunker and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved An to 1 over for the round.
On the 579-yard par-5 third, An had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved An to even for the round.
On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, An hit his first tee shot to trouble having to take a drop and hit his second to the Right Rough. He eventually got on the green in 4 and had a one-putt bogey, bringing An to 2 over for the round.
After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, An missed a birdie attempt from 8-feet taking a par. This left An to 2 over for the round.
At the 457-yard par-4 ninth, An got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved An to 3 over for the round.
On the 406-yard par-4 12th, An had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving An to 5 over for the round.
At the 239-yard par-3 14th, An hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 4 over for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, An reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-foot putt for birdie. This moved An to 3 over for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.