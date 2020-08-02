Bubba Watson hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Watson finished his round tied for 24th at 5 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler, Byeong Hun An, and Tom Lewis are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka and Justin Thomas are tied for 5th at 10 under.

On the 401-yard par-4 second, Bubba Watson had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Bubba Watson to 1 over for the round.

After a 315 yard drive on the 579-yard par-5 third, Watson chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Watson to even for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Watson hit a tee shot 197 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 1 under for the round.

On the 445-yard par-4 sixth hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 2 under for the round.

On the 482-yard par-4 seventh hole, Watson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 25-foot putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 3 under for the round.

Watson missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 6 yards for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Watson had a 137 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Watson hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 472-yard par-4 13th. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Watson reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Watson to 5 under for the round.

After a 270 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Watson chipped his fourth shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Watson to 4 under for the round.