In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Bryson DeChambeau hit 9 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. DeChambeau finished his round tied for 29th at 4 under; Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under; Rickie Fowler and Byeong Hun An are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Brooks Koepka, Justin Thomas, and Tom Lewis are tied for 4th at 10 under.

On the par-4 first, Bryson DeChambeau's 108 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bryson DeChambeau to 1 under for the round.

On the 579-yard par-5 third, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 2 under for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, DeChambeau hit a tee shot 153 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, DeChambeau had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, DeChambeau's tee shot went 197 yards to the right side of the fairway, his second shot went 23 yards to the fringe, and his chip went 5 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 15th, DeChambeau's 105 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th, DeChambeau had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved DeChambeau to 5 under for the round.

DeChambeau got a bogey on the 505-yard par-4 17th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving DeChambeau to 4 under for the round.