-
-
Brooks Koepka putts well in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
-
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
-
Highlights
Brooks Koepka's 39-foot birdie putt at WGC-FedEx St Jude
In the final round of the 2020 World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka makes birdie on the par-4 17th hole.
In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brooks Koepka hit 9 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Koepka finished his day tied for 2nd at 10 under with Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry are tied for 6th at 9 under.
On the par-4 first, Brooks Koepka's 115 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Brooks Koepka to 1 under for the round.
On the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Koepka reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Koepka to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 472-yard par-4 13th hole, Koepka had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
On the 530-yard par-5 16th, Koepka got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Koepka to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 505-yard par-4 17th hole, Koepka chipped in his third, carding a birdie for the hole. This moved Koepka to 3 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.