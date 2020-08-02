-
Brendon Todd shoots 5-over 75 in round four of the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational
August 02, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- August 02, 2020
The Takeaway
Todd Maintains Lead, Mickelson’s Weekend Mood, Merritt Leads at the Barracuda Championship
In The Takeaway, Whitney Haworth recaps the third round of the WGC-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, where Brendon Todd maintains the clubhouse lead, Byeong Hun An collected four consecutive birdies, Phil Mickelson’s mood moved him up the leaderboard, and at the Barracuda Championship, Troy Merritt jumps in front by 4 points.
Brendon Todd hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 7 under for the tournament. Todd finished his day tied for 15th at 7 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 13 under; Daniel Berger, Brooks Koepka, Tom Lewis, and Phil Mickelson are tied for 2nd at 10 under; and Jason Day, Matthew Fitzpatrick, Louis Oosthuizen, Chez Reavie, Xander Schauffele, and Shane Lowry are tied for 6th at 9 under.
After a tee shot at the 171-yard par-3 eighth green, Todd suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 5-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 1 over for the round.
On the 472-yard par-4 13th, Todd had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.
On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Todd hit the green off the tee but had a three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Todd at 3 over for the round.
Todd got a bogey on the 395-yard par-4 15th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Todd to 4 over for the round.
