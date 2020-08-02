In his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, Brandt Snedeker hit 6 of 14 fairways and 11 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Snedeker finished his round tied for 67th at 5 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

Brandt Snedeker got a bogey on the 434-yard par-4 first, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Brandt Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 196-yard par-3 fourth, Snedeker hit a tee shot 194 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even-par for the round.

After a 273 yard drive on the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 over for the round.

At the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Snedeker hit a tee shot 154 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 6-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to even for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Snedeker's 156 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 162-yard par-3 11th, Snedeker's his chip went 19 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even-par for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Snedeker had a 95 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.

On the 530-yard par-5 16th hole, Snedeker reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Snedeker to 2 under for the round.

After a 298 yard drive on the 453-yard par-4 18th, Snedeker chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Snedeker to 1 under for the round.