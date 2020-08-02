Billy Horschel hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Horschel finished his round tied for 25th at 5 under; Justin Thomas is in 1st at 12 under; Brendon Todd and Brooks Koepka are tied for 2nd at 11 under; and Daniel Berger, Tom Lewis, and Chez Reavie are tied for 4th at 10 under.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 434-yard par-4 first hole, Horschel had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 1 under for the round.

At the 485-yard par-4 fifth, Horschel reached the green in 2 and rolled a 31-foot putt for birdie. This put Horschel at 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 sixth, Horschel's 144 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.

Horschel missed the green on his first shot on the 171-yard par-3 eighth but had a chip in from 4 yards for birdie. This moved Horschel to 4 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 162-yard par-3 11th green, Horschel suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Horschel at 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Horschel hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 406-yard par-4 12th. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

On the 239-yard par-3 14th, Horschel's tee shot went 186 yards to the intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 395-yard par-4 15th hole, Horschel had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Horschel to 2 under for the round.

After a 292 yard drive on the 530-yard par-5 16th, Horschel chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Horschel to 3 under for the round.