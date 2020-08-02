Bernd Wiesberger hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the World Golf Championships-FedEx St. Jude Invitational, finishing at 9 over for the tournament. Wiesberger finished his round tied for 74th at 9 over Brendon Todd is in 1st at 12 under, Byeong Hun An is in 2nd at 11 under, and Rickie Fowler is in 3rd at 10 under.

After hitting his second shot into the native area, Wiesberger hit his next shot to the green and got down for bogey on par-4 fifth. This moved Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the green on the 171-yard par-3 eighth, Wiesberger missed a birdie attempt from 3-feet taking a par. This left Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 457-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wiesberger had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to even for the round.

On the par-4 12th, Wiesberger's 142 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to even-par for the round.

After a 286 yard drive on the 395-yard par-4 15th, Wiesberger chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 453-yard par-4 18th hole, Wiesberger had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to even for the round.